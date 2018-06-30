Home TEXAS North Texas Man Drowns In Pond After Trying To Save Calf
North Texas Man Drowns In Pond After Trying To Save Calf
TEXAS
North Texas Man Drowns In Pond After Trying To Save Calf

(AP) – Police say a North Texas man drowned while trying to rescue a calf that had fallen into a pond.

Cleburne Fire Chief Keith Scarbrough tells the Star-Telegram that 29-year-old Coyote Renner was working ranchland in Cleburne Wednesday when he saw a calf fall into a stock tank. Scarbrough says the tank is a small pond used for watering livestock that tends to be muddier than a typical lake.

Scarbrough says the muddy waters could’ve been a factor in the drowning of Renner, who went by the nickname Cody.

The fire chief says Renner was still wearing jeans and boots when his body was removed from the about 7-feet (2-meters) deep area of the pond. He says his clothing could’ve contributed to fatigue.

Scarbrough says the calf survived.

