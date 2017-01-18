Home TEXAS North Texas Police Officer Killed, Suspect Later Found Dead
North Texas Police Officer Killed, Suspect Later Found Dead
TEXAS
North Texas Police Officer Killed, Suspect Later Found Dead

DETECTIVE JERRY WALKER LITTLE ELM OFFICER KILLED
Detective Jerry Walker

(AP) — A police detective has died after being shot while answering a report of an armed man outside a house in a suburban Dallas neighborhood.  Little Elm Police Chief Rodney Harrison says Detective Jerry Walker died Tuesday night at a Denton hospital hours after the shooting.  Fire Chief Ryan Roach later said the suspect was found dead in the house after a six-hour standoff. Roach didn’t identify the suspect or give a cause of death.

Authorities say the incident began about 3 p.m. Tuesday with the report of a man outside a house, armed with a long gun. Denton County sheriff’s Lt. Orlando Hinojosa says officers arrived to find an armed man screaming at them from a backyard.  As officers withdrew, the man ducked into the house and fired from a window, striking Walker.  Tactical squad officers arrived and a standoff ensued.

