Northbound Lanes Exclusively For Cargo Trucks At Pharr Bridge

For the forseeable future, only commercial trucks are being allowed to use the northbound lanes of the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

Bridge Director Luis Bazan says northbound lanes are open exclusively to cargo trucks from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. That means passenger vehicles will only be allowed to cross southbound. The change is to try to reduce the wait times for northbound trucks, following the federal decision to reassign hundreds of CBP inspectors to immigration enforcement duties.

The reassignments have left inspection stations short-staffed, resulting in wait times reaching 8 hours for northbound traffic. Officials say the change is temporary but couldn’t say exactly how long it will be in effect.