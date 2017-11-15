Home NATIONAL Northern California Gunman Kills 4, Wounds 10 In Rampage
Northern California Gunman Kills 4, Wounds 10 In Rampage
Northern California Gunman Kills 4, Wounds 10 In Rampage

Northern California Gunman Kills 4, Wounds 10 In Rampage

(AP) – The gunman behind a rampage in Northern California was out on bail after being charged with stabbing a neighbor and had been the subject of a domestic violence call the day before.
Neighbors also said they repeatedly reported to police that he had been firing off hundreds of rounds of ammunition day and night.
Yet Kevin Neal was free and able to use a semiautomatic rifle and two handguns Tuesday to shoot 14 people, killing four, before he died in a shootout with police.
Police have declined to identify the shooter but confirmed the same man was charged with the stabbing in January. The district attorney told the Sacramento Bee the man in that case is Kevin Neal.

