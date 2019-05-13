Norwegian Tanker’s Hull Punctured Off UAE Coast

This photo provided by the United Arab Emirates' National Media Council shows the Norwegian-flagged oil tanker MT Andrea Victory off the coast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, Monday, May 13, 2019. Two Saudi oil tankers and a Norwegian-flagged vessel were damaged in what Gulf officials described Monday as a "sabotage" attack off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. While details of the incident remain unclear, it raised risks for shippers in a region vital to global energy supplies at a time of increasing tensions between the U.S. and Iran over its unraveling nuclear deal with world powers. (United Arab Emirates National Media Council via AP)

(AP) – The owners of a Norwegian-flagged oil tanker say their vessel sustained a hole in its hull from “an unknown object” while off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, amid what Gulf officials describe as sabotage targeting ships there.

Thome Ship Management said in a statement Monday that the MT Andrea Victory was still off the coast of Fujairah and was “not in any danger of sinking.” It said the rear section of the ship was hit by the object on Sunday. It added its sailors were supporting local authorities and were conducting a full inspection of the vessel.

Saudi Arabia said earlier Monday that two of its oil tankers also were targeted in “sabotage operations” off the UAE coast, with one of them as it was en route to pick up Saudi oil to take to the United States.