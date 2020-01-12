Not On Form, But Brawl Over Citizenship Question Continues

There won’t be a citizenship question on this spring’s U.S. census form, but that doesn’t mean the fight over it has ended in court. In Maryland, civil rights groups are trying to block an order from President Trump to gather citizenship data through administrative records. In New York, other civil rights groups are seeking sanctions against Trump administration attorneys for not turning over documents. Democratic lawmakers in Washington are fighting for similar documents. And Alabama officials are suing the Census Bureau to keep illegal immigrants from being counted in the process that determines the number of congressional seats each state gets.
