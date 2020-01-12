NATIONAL

Not On Form, But Brawl Over Citizenship Question Continues

By 173 views
0
FILE - In this April 23, 2019 file photo, immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments over the Trump administration's plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census, in Washington. The Department of Homeland Security is agreeing to share citizenship information with the U.S. Census Bureau. The agreement was made in response to President Donald Trump's order to collect data on who is a citizen through administrative records following the Supreme Court's rejection of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census form. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

There won’t be a citizenship question on this spring’s U.S. census form, but that doesn’t mean the fight over it has ended in court. In Maryland, civil rights groups are trying to block an order from President Trump to gather citizenship data through administrative records. In New York, other civil rights groups are seeking sanctions against Trump administration attorneys for not turning over documents. Democratic lawmakers in Washington are fighting for similar documents. And Alabama officials are suing the Census Bureau to keep illegal immigrants from being counted in the process that determines the number of congressional seats each state gets.

US Tried To Take Out Another Iranian Leader, But Failed

Previous article

Iran Braces For Protests After Admitting Plane Shootdown

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL