Not On Form, But Brawl Over Citizenship Question Continues

FILE - In this April 23, 2019 file photo, immigration activists rally outside the Supreme Court as the justices hear arguments over the Trump administration's plan to ask about citizenship on the 2020 census, in Washington. The Department of Homeland Security is agreeing to share citizenship information with the U.S. Census Bureau. The agreement was made in response to President Donald Trump's order to collect data on who is a citizen through administrative records following the Supreme Court's rejection of a citizenship question on the 2020 Census form. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)