‘Not Safe To Move’: Fire Threats Intensify In Australia

Bushfire smoke shrouds the skyline of Australia's largest city Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Australia braced for one of the worst days in its wildfire crisis, with strong winds and high temperatures forecast to bring flames to more populated areas, including the suburbs of Sydney. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A “double tragedy” unfolded when a father and son became the latest victims of the worst wildfire season in Australian history. Authorities say the early and devastating wildfire season has now killed 23 people. Dick and Clayton Lang were identified Saturday after their bodies were found on a highway on Kangaroo Island. The growing death toll comes as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called up about 3,000 reservists because the threat of wildfires has escalated in at least three states. Officials are warning that the fires could move “frighteningly quick” and that it may be too late for some to evacuate.