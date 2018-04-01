Home LOCAL Notice Of Appeal Filed In December Murder Conviction Of Ex-McAllen Priest
Notice Of Appeal Filed In December Murder Conviction Of Ex-McAllen Priest
Notice Of Appeal Filed In December Murder Conviction Of Ex-McAllen Priest

Notice Of Appeal Filed In December Murder Conviction Of Ex-McAllen Priest

John Feit

There will be an appeal of the murder conviction of former McAllen priest John Feit. Attorney’s for Feit have filed a notice of appeal of the guilty verdict handed down by a Hidalgo County jury last month in the 57-year-old slaying of Irene Garza.

According to Courthouse News, the filing doesn’t list the grounds for the appeal. The 85-year-old Feit was convicted of murder December 7th after a 5-day trial in which prosecutors showed evidence of collusion between the Catholic Church and local law enforcement to cover up the murder, for fear of damaging the church’s reputation. Jurors then sentenced Feit to life in prison. He is serving that sentence at the Byrd Unit near Huntsville.

