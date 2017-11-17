Home WORLD Notorious Mafia ‘boss of bosses’ Toto Riina Dead At 87
Notorious Mafia 'boss of bosses' Toto Riina Dead At 87

(AP) – Italian media say Mafia ‘boss of bosses’ Salvatore ‘Toto’ Riina has died while serving multiple life sentences. He was 87.  The justice ministry on Thursday had allowed his family a bedside visit at a hospital in Parma shortly before his death. The reports said he died Friday morning but the government had no immediate comment.  He had been placed in a medically induced coma after his health deteriorated following two recent surgeries.

Riina, one of Sicily’s most notorious Mafia bosses, was serving 26 life sentences for murder convictions as a powerful Cosa Nostra boss. He was captured in Palermo, Sicily’s capital, in 1993 and imprisoned under a law that requires strict security for top mobsters, including isolation in prison and limited time outside their cells.

