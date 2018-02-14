NSA Incident Not Linked To Terrorism

(AP) – A federal official says the incident outside the National Security Agency’s campus that led to gunfire and left several people hospitalized wasn’t linked to terrorism.

The official requested anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

In a statement, the NSA says a vehicle tried to enter the spy agency’s secure campus in Maryland without authorization shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The statement also says weapons were fired during the incident but it doesn’t appear that any injuries were caused by gunfire.

The FBI is investigating.

No related posts.