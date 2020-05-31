NSA O’Brien On Other Minneapolis Cops: ‘What Were They Thinking?’

This photo provided by the Ramsey County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a shocking video of him kneeling for nearly nine minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man, set off a wave of protests across the country. (Ramsey County Sheriff's Office via AP)

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien is astonished by the actions of three former Minneapolis police officers when they were around George Floyd.

On ABC’s This Week, O’Brien wanted to know what they were thinking as now fired Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck. O’Brien described their lack of reaction as an “absolute outrage.” He added that he can’t see how they don’t face charges.