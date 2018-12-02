NTSB Asks For Help In Deadly Grand Canyon Copter Crash

(Boulder City, NV) — The NTSB is asking for help in their investigation into a deadly helicopter crash in Arizona. Air Safety Inspector Stephen Stein says investigators want to talk with anyone who may have seen the Papillon Airways chopper before it went down over the weekend in the Grand Canyon. Three British tourists were killed in the accident and four others injured.

Investigators are taking a good look at the wreckage of the aircraft. Stein says specific components of the helicopter will be examined, along with archived radar data and pilot certification. He noted there were reports of some wind in the area, and there is evidence of a post crash fire. There is a temporary flight restriction for the area, and flights could resume in the next few days.