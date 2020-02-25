NATIONAL

NTSB: Driver In Fatal Tesla Crash Was Playing Video Game

By 83 views
0

(AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board says the driver of a Tesla SUV who died in a Silicon Valley crash two years ago was playing a video game on his smartphone at the time.

Chairman Robert Sumwalt said at the start of a hearing Tuesday that partially automated driving systems like Tesla’s Autopilot cannot drive themselves. Yet he says drivers continue to use them without paying attention. He says the board made recommendations to six automakers to stop the problem and only Tesla has failed to respond.

The board will determine a cause of the crash at the hearing and make recommendations to prevent it from happening again.

Court Closes Courthouse Door On Slain Mexican Teen’s Family

Previous article

Edinburg Man Standing Trial In Triple Fatality Car Crash

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL