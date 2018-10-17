Home TEXAS NTSB: Driver’s Drug Use Led To Deadly Crash With Church Bus
(AP) – Federal officials say a motorist’s use of marijuana and a sedative led to a collision with a church bus that killed 13 people on the bus.  The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Tuesday that toxicology tests on Jack Dillon Young, who survived the March 2017 crash, found the drugs in his blood stream. According to the report, Young said he had taken twice the prescribed dosage of the sedative before the wreck.  The report also says the minibus lacked seatbelts that might have averted some fatalities.

The bus from First Baptist Church of New Braunfels was returning from a senior retreat when the crash happened .  In May , Young pleaded no contest to intoxication assault and 13 counts of intoxication manslaughter. Sentencing is set for next month.

