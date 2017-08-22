Home NATIONAL NTSB Is Investigating Train Crash At Station
NTSB Is Investigating Train Crash At Station
NATIONAL
0

NTSB Is Investigating Train Crash At Station

0
0
NTSB
now viewing

NTSB Is Investigating Train Crash At Station

TROPICAL STORM
now playing

Former Tropical Storm Could Re-Emerge, Threaten Texas Coast

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Commends North Korea For Restraint

Spain Suspect Says Imam Planned To Self-Immolate

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

TROOPS TO AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Fresh US Troops Arriving Soon In Afghanistan

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Guard Gets 18 Months For Smuggled Phone-Linked Watches

SCHOOL TEACHER APPLE GENERIC
now playing

Civil War Lessons Often Depend On Where The Classroom Is

HOUSTON HOME CLEARED STATUE BOMB ATTEMPT
now playing

Home Cleared In Attempted Statue Bombing Probe

71 MILLION HS FOOTBALL STADIUM KATY TX
now playing

$72M Texas High School Stadium To Hold First Game Next Week

KEN PAXTON
now playing

Texas Court Voids Prosecutor Fees In Paxton Fraud Case

(AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board is at the scene of an overnight train accident near Philadelphia that left dozens of passengers banged up but none with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say a transit train rear-ended a parked train at a station in Upper Darby shortly after midnight.

A passenger told WPVI-TV that the train was moving very fast just before impact.  Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officials say the moving train’s operator and 41 passengers were injured.  The NTSB plans a briefing later Tuesday.

Related posts:

  1. 33 People Injured In Train Crash At Station
  2. Mexico Announces New Laptop, Tablet Security On US Flights
  3. Army Identifies Soldiers Missing After Crash
  4. Two People Crushed In 3-Vehicle Crash
Related Posts
REX TILLERSON

Tillerson Commends North Korea For Restraint

jsalinas 0
Donald Trump

Trump Vows Continued Fight In Afghanistan; Reversing Stance

jsalinas 0
TROOPS TO AFGHANISTAN

Fresh US Troops Arriving Soon In Afghanistan

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video