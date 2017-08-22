NTSB Is Investigating Train Crash At Station

(AP) – The National Transportation Safety Board is at the scene of an overnight train accident near Philadelphia that left dozens of passengers banged up but none with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say a transit train rear-ended a parked train at a station in Upper Darby shortly after midnight.

A passenger told WPVI-TV that the train was moving very fast just before impact. Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officials say the moving train’s operator and 41 passengers were injured. The NTSB plans a briefing later Tuesday.