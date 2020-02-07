NATIONAL

NTSB: No Evidence Of Engine Failure In Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash

Investigators work the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and several others Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The National Transportation Safety Board says there was no evidence of engine failure in the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash, including if heavy fog played any role in the accident. The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed into a hillside on January 26th as those on board were on their way to a girls basketball tournament. A final report isn’t expected for at least a year.

