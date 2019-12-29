NTSB: Poor Condition Of Wreckage Will Slow Plane Crash Probe

A view of the burnt wreckage of a small plane that crashed into the parking lot of a post office is shown, at left, in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Several people died in the crash. (Scott Clause/The Lafayette Advertiser via AP)

(AP)–Federal investigators are just beginning to probe for clues as to why a small, twin-engine plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Louisiana, killing five people.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators said Sunday that no distress calls were made and that much of the aircraft was consumed by fire in the crash after the plane departed Saturday from Lafayette.

NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said investigators would examine the aircraft’s maintenance record and seek evidence from the badly charred debris. But authorities said the lack of a distress call and a flight data recorder will make finding the cause extremely challenging.