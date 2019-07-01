NTSB Says Probe Into Deadly Texas Plane Crash Is Underway

National Transportation Safety Board and FBI investigators inspect a hangar at Addison Airport in Addison, Texas, Monday, July 1, 2019, the day after a twin-engine plane crashed into the building killing all ten people on board. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

The NTSB is looking into what caused a deadly plane crash in Addison, Texas. NTSB investigator Jennifer Rodi says a crew is working to gather perishable evidence at this point.

Ten people died after a plane crashed into a hangar at Addison Airport, about 14 miles north of Dallas, just after the twin-engine plane took off. NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said two aircrafts were inside the hangar and both of them sustained damage.

A preliminary report is expected to be released in about two weeks. Specialists are currently reviewing footage of the incident in this fact-gathering stage of the investigation.