Home TEXAS NTSB: Texting, Drugs Eyed In Probe Of Church Bus Crash
NTSB: Texting, Drugs Eyed In Probe Of Church Bus Crash
TEXAS
0

NTSB: Texting, Drugs Eyed In Probe Of Church Bus Crash

0
0
TEXAS CHURCH VAN TRUCK CRASH
now viewing

NTSB: Texting, Drugs Eyed In Probe Of Church Bus Crash

DELTA AIRLINES BOOTING FAMILY FROM FLIGHT BRIAN SCHEAR
now playing

In Latest Airline Video, Delta Boots Family From Flight

stabbing-news
now playing

Texas Stabbing Suspect Told Police He Didn't Remember Attack

STORM DAMAGE
now playing

House OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims

POLICE BADGE
now playing

Officer Who Fatally Shot Teen Had Once Been Suspended

Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Valley Woman Indicted In Deadly Car Crash From Almost A Year Ago

mexican military
now playing

Officials Issue Red Alerts For Parts Of Reynosa Amid A New Outbreak Of Violence

MANDATORY VEHICLE INSPECTIONS
now playing

Texas Senate Votes To Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections

AIRPORT TERMINAL
now playing

Senator Says Flyers Often Treated Like 'self-loading cargo'

US TROOPS IN IRAQ
now playing

Iraq, US In Talks To Keep American Troop Presence After IS

TAX IRS AND CHURCHES
now playing

Trump Targeting IRS Rule On Churches

(AP) – Federal investigators say they’re looking into a pickup truck driver’s texting and drug use as they seek to determine the factors responsible for the head-on collision with a church bus that killed the bus driver and 12 passengers.

The bus was carrying senior adult members of a Central Texas church home from a church retreat when the March 29 crash occurred on U.S. 83 near Garner State Park, about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

In a preliminary report issued Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board says the truck driver, 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young, told investigators he was checking his phone for a text when the crash happened. He also had taken prescription drugs before the crash and marijuana was found in the truck.

Related posts:

  1. Valley Woman Indicted In Deadly Car Crash From Almost A Year Ago
  2. McAllen Man Charged After Leaving Baby In His Car in 90 Degree Heat
  3. Mystery Still Surrounds The Death Of Nahomi Rodriguez
  4. Texas Senate Votes To Eliminate Vehicle Safety Inspections
Related Posts
stabbing-news

Texas Stabbing Suspect Told Police He Didn’t Remember Attack

jsalinas 0
STORM DAMAGE

House OKs Limiting Insurer Liability On Storm Damage Claims

jsalinas 0
POLICE BADGE

Officer Who Fatally Shot Teen Had Once Been Suspended

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video