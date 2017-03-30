Home NATIONAL NTSB To Begin Probe Of Texas Bus-Truck Crash That Killed 13
NTSB To Begin Probe Of Texas Bus-Truck Crash That Killed 13
NTSB To Begin Probe Of Texas Bus-Truck Crash That Killed 13

NTSB To Begin Probe Of Texas Bus-Truck Crash That Killed 13

(AP) – Federal investigators are getting their first look at the scene of a head-on collision involving a small church bus and a pickup truck that killed 13 senior adult church members onboard the bus.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the lone bus survivor remains hospitalized in critical condition, and the pickup truck driver is in stable condition.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Terry Williams says the agency sent investigators to the scene to start seeking the cause of the wreck.

DPS Lt. Johnny Hernandez says 12 bus occupants, including the driver, were dead at the scene of the crash midday Wednesday. He says one bus passenger died later at a San Antonio hospital.

