Nuclear Threats Bring Back Old Fears
Nuclear Threats Bring Back Old Fears

NUCLEAR BOMB SHELTER
Nuclear Threats Bring Back Old Fears

Amy Panzeca
(AP) – The era of Americans having nuclear nightmares seemed like a relic of the Cold War.  But North Korea’s nuclear advances and President Donald Trump’s administration response have brought on flashbacks for some baby boomers of the days of backyard bomb shelters and schoolkids diving under their desks for cover.

Bill Miller, a 74-year-old retired film director living in Massachusetts, says these days are “crazier, scarier times” than even the Cuban Missile Crisis of the Kennedy administration. He says that’s because he trusted John F. Kennedy more than he does Trump.

Twenty-four-year-old banker Christian Zwicky of San Bernardino, California, says he’s not concerned to where he can’t sleep at night, but says the nuclear talk has raised alarms.

