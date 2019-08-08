TRENDINGWORLD

Number Of Migrants Waiting At US border Surges To 40,000

By 178 views
0

(AP) – At least 40,000 migrants who have reached the U.S. border with Mexico are on waiting lists for an initial attempt to seek asylum or are waiting for a court hearing in the U.S. after being sent back.

The figure – based on reporting by The Associated Press and Mexican government figures – represents a dramatic increase from the start of the year.  English-speaking Cameroonians fleeing atrocities of their French-speaking government helped push Tijuana’s asylum wait list to 10,000 on Sunday, up from 4,800 just three months earlier.

Turning Mexico into a waiting room for U.S. asylum seekers may be the Trump administration’s most forceful response yet to a surge of migrants seeking humanitarian protection, many of them Central American families.

Puerto Rico Braces For More Protests Against Latest Governor

Previous article

Son Identifies Victim Of Stabbings

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TRENDING