Nursing Homes, Senior Centers Find Bullying Has No Age Limit

(AP) – Nursing homes, senior centers and other places older adults gather are confronting a problem long thought the domain of the young: Bullying. Around the U.S., those who work with seniors say they’ve seen gossip, exclusion and even incidents of physical violence popping up. As awareness of the issue has grown, anti-bullying programs, policies and training have been rolled out for audiences of seniors.

Arizona State University professor Robin Bonifas, who authored a book on senior bullying, says for some who see their independence and sense of control disappear late in life, bullying gives them a feeling of regaining lost power.