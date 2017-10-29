Home NATIONAL Nursing Homes Struggled With Choice To Evacuate In Hurricane
NATIONAL
(AP) – Deaths of elderly residents at Texas and Florida nursing homes after hurricanes made landfall have heightened scrutiny of the evacuation procedures.

Experts on aging say the risk of illness and death increases for elderly residents who are evacuated. They advocate for a patient-by-patient risk assessment system in the future.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officials are looking into nursing homes in both states that chose to shelter in place, asking whether that decision contributed to the deaths of former residents. No criminal charges have been filed in either state so far.

State regulators are also investigating complaints of patient neglect and several families have filed civil complaints alleging mistreatment of loved ones.

