Home NATIONAL NY AG Says Trump Can’t Dissolve Foundation Yet
NY AG Says Trump Can’t Dissolve Foundation Yet
NATIONAL
0

NY AG Says Trump Can’t Dissolve Foundation Yet

0
0
Donald Trump
now viewing

NY AG Says Trump Can’t Dissolve Foundation Yet

PRISON JAIL CELL
now playing

Inmate Found Dead at Lopez State Jail In Edinburg

abortion-law
now playing

Texas Lawmakers Undeterred By Supreme Court Abortion Verdict

carrie-fisher
now playing

Actress Carrie Fisher Dies

fatal-crash
now playing

Weslaco Man Charged In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family

58407554c0e75-image
now playing

Starr County Judge's Son Arrested Again

1482814861_10026621mallfights
now playing

Mall Fights Send Post-Holiday Shoppers Scrambling For Exits

pearl-harbor
now playing

US, Japan Come Together At Pearl Harbor

fef04250f17940d89e3243196a62ac5c-1020×680
now playing

Officials: US, Russian Military Talks Quietly Proving Useful

flight-recorder-of-russian-military-plane-tu-154-retrieved-from-black-sea-indialivetoday
now playing

Flight Recorder Retrieved

161206_gma_okinawa_16x9_1600
now playing

Japan, US Set To Sign Pact To Limit US Base Worker Immunity

(AP) – The New York State attorney general’s office says Donald Trump must freeze his plan to dismantle his charitable foundation because state prosecutors are probing whether the president-elect personally benefited from its spending.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in a statement Tuesday that the Donald J. Trump Foundation is still under investigation “and cannot legally dissolve until that investigation is complete.”

The statement came after Trump announced he wanted to dissolve the charitable organization in what his presidential transition team says is an effort to erase any potential conflicts of interest before he takes office Jan. 20.

But the foundation’s inner workings have been the subject of Schneiderman’s investigation for months and could remain a thorny issue for Trump’s incoming administration.

Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Related posts:

  1. UPDATE: Donald Trump Complains In Tweet About Son’s Fundraising
  2. Putin Says There’s Nothing New In Trump’s Nuclear Goals
  3. UPDATE: Spokesman Says Trump Tweet Puts World On Notice
  4. Trump Calls For Expanded Nuclear Arsenal
Related Posts
carrie-fisher

Actress Carrie Fisher Dies

Fred Cruz 0
1482814861_10026621mallfights

Mall Fights Send Post-Holiday Shoppers Scrambling For Exits

Zack Cantu 0
fireworks-620-x-349

New Year’s Poll: Americans Hopeful For A Better 2017

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video