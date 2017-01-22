Home NATIONAL NY Gov Requires Insurance Companies To Cover Contraception
(AP) – New York governor Andrew Cuomo is requiring health insurance companies to cover medically necessary abortions and most forms of contraception at no cost to women.

The regulations are an effort to safeguard protections women currently receive under the Affordable Care Act. President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress have said they will repeal the act as soon as possible.

The state department of financial services is mandating that health insurers in New York provide for at least one form of FDA-approved contraception exceeding a month’s supply at a time. And women must be provided medically necessary abortions without co-pays or deductibles.

Cuomo said Saturday the actions will ensure that women in New York will have access to reproductive health care no matter what happens in the federal government.

