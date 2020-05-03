COVID NATIONAL

NY Joining Six States To Buy Vital Coronavirus Gear In Bulk

By 11 views
0

(AP) – New York is banding together with six nearby states to purchase equipment and supplies that sometimes have been hard to come by during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that the consortium will create a regional supply chain for masks, gowns, ventilators, testing supplies and other equipment vital to fighting the disease. The other states involved include Delaware, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is praising residents for mostly adhering to coronavirus social distancing rules during the warmest weekend of the spring, with police handing out only a few dozen summonses.

