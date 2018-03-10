Home NATIONAL NY Times: Trump Got $413M From His Dad, Much From Tax Dodges
NY Times: Trump Got $413M From His Dad, Much From Tax Dodges
NATIONAL
0

NY Times: Trump Got $413M From His Dad, Much From Tax Dodges

0
0
Fred Trump
now viewing

NY Times: Trump Got $413M From His Dad, Much From Tax Dodges

prison
now playing

One-Time Police Lieutenant Going To Prison For Role In Valley Drug Trafficking Scheme

INDONESIA FLOOD DAMAGE
now playing

President Arrives In Hard-Hit City To See Damage

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Lawyer Slams Trump For Mocking Ford At Rally

Chimene Onyeri
now playing

Man Gets Life Imprisonment For Attempt To Kill Judge

FACEBOOK
now playing

Lawsuit Accuses Facebook Of Enabling Human Traffickers

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Man Sentenced To 80 Years In Traffic Deaths Of 2

ROBOT DOLL
now playing

Ordinance Change Would Likely Stop Robot Brothel

Border+patrol33
now playing

Customs Agents Help Mom Deliver Baby At Border Crossing

BORDER PATROL
now playing

Border Agent Assaulted Near Brownsville

donna lake
now playing

EPA Announces Remediation Plan For PCB-Contaminated Donna Lake

(AP) – The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump received at least $413 million from his father over the decades, much of that through dubious tax dodges, including outright fraud.

The Times report contradicts Trump’s portrayal of himself as a self-made billionaire who started with just a $1 million loan from his father.  The Times says Trump and his father, Fred, avoided gift and inheritance taxes by setting up a sham corporation and undervaluing assets to tax authorities. The Times says its report is based on more than 100,000 pages of financial documents, including confidential tax returns from the father and his companies.

A lawyer for President Trump tells the Times there was no “fraud or tax evasion” and the facts cited in the article are “extremely inaccurate.”

Related posts:

  1. McAllen Renews Teen Curfew Times
  2. Lawyer Slams Trump For Mocking Ford At Rally
  3. Trump Admin Ends Visas For Same-Sex Partners Of Diplomats, UN Workers
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP

Lawyer Slams Trump For Mocking Ford At Rally

jsalinas 0
5bb4c5b8e75a0.image

Missed Deadlines Cost Millions In Potential Disaster Aid

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_f29789ce8f9546c79e6647771b2d322c_12x5_992

Watchdog: US Unprepared For ‘Zero Tolerance’ Immigration

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video