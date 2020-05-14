NYC Broadens Guidelines For Who Should Be Tested For Virus

A registered nurse draws blood during a COVID-19 antibody test drive at the Abyssinian Baptist Church, Thursday, May 14, 2020, in the Harlem neighborhood of the Manhattan. Churches in low income communities across New York are offering COVID-19 testing to residents in conjunction with Northwell Health and New York State. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

(AP) – New York City is broadening the guidelines for who should get tested for the coronavirus. The new guidelines include anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 and anyone who works at a nursing home or shelter.

The new testing guidelines come as the city opens more testing sites with the goal of administering 20,000 tests a day by May 25. De Blasio also said Thursday the $3 trillion coronavirus aid package proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is exactly what New York and other states and cities need to revive their economies. He said New York City needs a “massive infusion” of federal support.