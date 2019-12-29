NYC Mayor Beefs Up Patrols To Protect Jewish Neighborhoods

New public safety measures are being ordered by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to protect Jewish neighborhoods from hate and violence. Speaking in Brooklyn Sunday, de Blasio said the NYPD will be stepping up patrols near houses of worship and adding more security cameras. The mayor vowed to do what it takes to stop the “horrible trend” the city has seen in the past few weeks “dead in its tracks.”

The comments follow Saturday’s stabbing attack that wounded five people at a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home in Monsey. Governor Cuomo called the attacks an act of domestic terrorism.