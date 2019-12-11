NYC Mayor De Blasio Details Response To JC Shooting

Mayor Bill de Blasio is vowing a large and vigorous response to protect the Jewish communities of New York City, following what he calls a premeditated anti-Semitic attack in Jersey City. He says the NYPD has already begun deploying hundreds of police officers to parts of Brooklyn, and he announced the creation of a new division within the intelligence bureau.

The RAME unit, investigating Racially and Ethnically Motivated Extremism, has been in the works for weeks, but the mayor says now is the time to announce its creation. Two shooters attacked a kosher Jewish supermarket in the Greenville section of Jersey City yesterday, killing one police officer, three civilians, and injuring two other cops. Both shooters were killed in an hours-long shootout with police.