NYC Officials Praise School Next To Bike Path

(AP) – New York City officials are praising the staff and students at a high school next to the bike path where a deadly truck attack occurred. Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor Carmen Farina (fah-REEN’-yah) spoke Thursday outside Stuyvesant (STY’-veh-sehnt) High School. They said they were deeply moved by the accounts of those who hunkered down in the school Tuesday as the carnage unfolded outside. People from all backgrounds took care of each other.

Members of the school community – including a teacher hurt on the bike path – wanted to return the next day to show terrorism hadn’t won. Farina previously talked to a student from another school who was hurt on the bus struck by the attacker’s truck. He insisted on keeping up his perfect attendance record.