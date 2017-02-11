Home NATIONAL NYC Officials Praise School Next To Bike Path
NYC Officials Praise School Next To Bike Path
NATIONAL
0

NYC Officials Praise School Next To Bike Path

0
0
NEW YORK CITY TRUCK ATTACK
now viewing

NYC Officials Praise School Next To Bike Path

Judge Jails Ex-Members Of Catalan Government

HARVEY WIENSTEIN
now playing

As Veil Of Silence Falls, Weinstein Effect Keeps Growing

47-year-old Scott Ostrem WAL MART SHOOTER IN COLORADO
now playing

Tip Leads Police To Suspect In Walmart Shooting

Sayfullo Saipov
now playing

Trump Calls For Death Penalty For NYC Truck Attack Suspect

great void acient pyramids
now playing

Large Void Discovered In Great Pyramid

marines e coli san diego
now playing

More Marines Hit With E. Coli

paul ryan tax cuts
now playing

Republicans Roll Out Big Tax Bill

PORT ARTHUR DUMPING POST HARVEY
now playing

Temporary Dump In Storm-Ravaged City Closed

GREG ABBOTT TEXAS GOV
now playing

Texas Governor Voiced 'concern' About Red Cross After Harvey

GAVEL
now playing

Driver Indicted In Good Samaritan Death

(AP) – New York City officials are praising the staff and students at a high school next to the bike path where a deadly truck attack occurred.  Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor Carmen Farina (fah-REEN’-yah) spoke Thursday outside Stuyvesant (STY’-veh-sehnt) High School.  They said they were deeply moved by the accounts of those who hunkered down in the school Tuesday as the carnage unfolded outside.  People from all backgrounds took care of each other.

Members of the school community – including a teacher hurt on the bike path – wanted to return the next day to show terrorism hadn’t won.  Farina previously talked to a student from another school who was hurt on the bus struck by the attacker’s truck.  He insisted on keeping up his perfect attendance record.

Related posts:

  1. Saudi Arabia Condemns NYC Truck Attack
  2. Valley High School Football Show
  3. 5 Hurt In PSJA School Bus Crash
  4. Sam Saldivar Runs for MISD School Board Place 7
Related Posts
HARVEY WIENSTEIN

As Veil Of Silence Falls, Weinstein Effect Keeps Growing

jsalinas 0
47-year-old Scott Ostrem WAL MART SHOOTER IN COLORADO

Tip Leads Police To Suspect In Walmart Shooting

jsalinas 0
Sayfullo Saipov

Trump Calls For Death Penalty For NYC Truck Attack Suspect

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video