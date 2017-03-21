Home NATIONAL NYC Tells Schools Not To Let In Immigration Agents Without Warrants
NYC Tells Schools Not To Let In Immigration Agents Without Warrants
NYC Tells Schools Not To Let In Immigration Agents Without Warrants

ICE AGENT DEPT HOMELAND SECURITY
NYC Tells Schools Not To Let In Immigration Agents Without Warrants

(New York, NY) — New York City schools are being told to say no to ICE in the wake of President Trump’s immigration crackdown. Schools chancellor Carmen Fariña says ICE agents won’t be allowed in public schools simply to arrest undocumented immigrant students. The only exceptions would be if the feds show up with warrants, and Mayor Bill de Blasio says those will be reviewed closely.

The city is also launching “Know Your Rights” workshops for immigrants, and encouraging immigrants to call 3-1-1 for free legal help.

