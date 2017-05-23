Home NATIONAL NYC Tightens Security After Concert Blast In England
NYC Tightens Security After Concert Blast In England
NATIONAL
0

NYC Tightens Security After Concert Blast In England

0
0
NEW YORK CITY TIGHTENS SECURITY AFTER ENGLAND EXPLOSION
now viewing

NYC Tightens Security After Concert Blast In England

BODY FOUND
now playing

Woman's Body Found In Canal Near Delta Lake

SECURITY AT MANCHESTER BOMBING
now playing

Survivors Say Pre-Show Security Was Haphazard

DRONES
now playing

Texas Senate Approves Banning Drones Over Stadiums, Jails

LAREDO NUEVO LAREDO TORNADO DAMAGE BRIDGE CROSSING
now playing

Key Mexico-US Border Crossing Remains Closed After Damage

EPA ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION ASSOCIATION
now playing

Trump Budget Slashes Money For Clean Air And Water Programs

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION SPACE WALK
now playing

Spacewalking Astronauts Tackle Urgent Station Repairs

ROGER MOORE-1
now playing

Longest-Serving James Bond Star Roger Moore Dies At 89

Former CIA Director John Brennan
now playing

Brennan Shared Classified Info About Terrorism

ARIANA GRANDE
now playing

Grande's Tour Not Canceled Or Postponed

GAVEL
now playing

Courts Could Put Texas GOP's Aggressive Agenda To The Test

(AP) – New York City police say they have tightened security at high-profile locations “out of an abundance of caution” following the deadly explosion in Manchester, England.

New York Police Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said in a statement Tuesday that New Yorkers may see “heavy weapons teams,” explosive detection dogs and counterterrorism officers.

Authorities also are conducting random bag checks at New York City transit locations.  Donald says the NYPD Intelligence Bureau “continues to be in regular contact” with its partners overseas.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he’s also directed state law enforcement officials to step up security and patrols at high-profile locations statewide. That includes airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems.

Related posts:

  1. Brennan Shared Classified Info About Terrorism
  2. Police Say Bomber Died In Concert Attack
  3. Update: Police Say Bomber Died In Concert Attack
  4. Trooper Trainee Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Related Posts
EPA ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION ASSOCIATION

Trump Budget Slashes Money For Clean Air And Water Programs

jsalinas 0
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION SPACE WALK

Spacewalking Astronauts Tackle Urgent Station Repairs

jsalinas 0
Former CIA Director John Brennan

Brennan Shared Classified Info About Terrorism

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video