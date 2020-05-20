NYC To Provide Virus Tests, Fill-In Staff At Nursing Homes

(AP) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city will offer free coronavirus tests at the city’s 169 nursing homes and will provide staff to replace nursing home employees who test positive for the virus.

The announcement Wednesday comes after some 3,000 residents of nursing homes in the city have died of COVID-19. De Blasio noted that the state is in charge of regulating nursing homes. But he said the city will start a á”two-week blitz” to provide up to 3,000 tests a day to residents and employees at the facilities.