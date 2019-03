People wait outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Many people were killed in a mass shooting at a mosque, a witness said. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

People wait outside a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, March 15, 2019. Many people were killed in a mass shooting at a mosque, a witness said. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Police in major U.S. cities are beefing up security around mosques today after the deadly attack in New Zealand.

The New York City department says it’s closely monitoring the shootings at mosques in New Zealand. San Francisco Police are making extra patrols of their mosques.

While it’s not reporting any local threats, the police tweet says “we work stronger as a team. Please if you see something, say something”.