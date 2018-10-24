Home NATIONAL NYPD: Package Sent To CNN Had Possible Live Bomb
MAIL PACKAGED PIPE BOMBS AT CNN
NYPD: Package Sent To CNN Had Possible Live Bomb

(AP) – New York City’s police commissioner says a package sent to CNN’s offices in New York contained what appeared to be a live explosive and an envelope containing white powder.  At a briefing near Manhattan’s Time Warner Center, Commissioner James O’Neill pledged to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police department’s top counterterrorism official, John Miller, said the substance was being tested to see if it is dangerous.  New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at the briefing that “we will not allow these terrorist thugs to change the way we live our lives.”  Investigators said the device appeared to be similar to explosives sent to former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and billionaire George Soros.

