Obama Argues For Preserving Health Care Law

(AP) – Democrats say President Barack Obama is making the case for keeping his health care law.  Obama made a rare trip to the Capitol on Wednesday to meet with House and Senate Democrats.  New York Rep. Louise Slaughter says Obama focused on how well the law is working, and on how many letters he’s gotten in support of it.  She calls it “a very nostalgic speech.”

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin says Obama’s message is that the individual parts of the law are popular, and that repealing it would affect all Americans.  “We need to personalize this,” Cardin says – echoing the president.  Republicans promise to move quickly to repeal the law, but they’ve failed to coalesce around a replacement.

