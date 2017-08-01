Home NATIONAL Obama Attends Florida Wedding Of Longtime Aide, Golf Partner
Obama Attends Florida Wedding Of Longtime Aide, Golf Partner
Obama Attends Florida Wedding Of Longtime Aide, Golf Partner

Obama Attends Florida Wedding Of Longtime Aide, Golf Partner

(AP) – President Barack Obama is attending the Florida wedding of his longtime staffer and most frequent golf partner.

Marvin Nicholson is the White House trip director and the president’s personal aide. He and Helen Pajcic are tying the knot at an evening ceremony Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.

Pajcic is the daughter of a longtime Obama fundraiser and – according to her LinkedIn profile – a special assistant at the U.S. Education Department. The bride and groom both worked on Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Obama has played 333 rounds of golf since taking office and Nicholson has joined the foursome for 192 of them, making him the president’s most frequent golf buddy. That’s according to CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller, who is widely respected for his presidential record-keeping.

