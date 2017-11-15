Home NATIONAL Obama Health Mandate Now Target Of GOP In Big Tax Bill
Obama Health Mandate Now Target Of GOP In Big Tax Bill
Obama Health Mandate Now Target Of GOP In Big Tax Bill

Obama Health Mandate Now Target Of GOP In Big Tax Bill

(AP) – The Obama health care law’s requirement that Americans get insurance coverage is now pinned as a target of Republican lawmakers. They are looking to end the individual mandate to help pay for deep tax cuts.
Senate Republicans showed Tuesday they’re intent on scrapping the Affordable Care Act’s insurance mandate, and the idea was endorsed by scores of GOP lawmakers in the House.
The surprise renewal of the failed effort to eliminate the law’s mandate came a day after President Donald Trump renewed pressure on Republican lawmakers to include the repeal in their sweeping legislation to revamp the tax system.

