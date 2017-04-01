Home NATIONAL Obama, Pence To Capitol As Health Care Overhaul Fight Begins
NATIONAL
0

0
0
(AP) – President Barack Obama is traveling to the Capitol to give congressional Democrats advice on how to combat the Republican drive to dismantle his health care overhaul.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence is meeting separately with GOP lawmakers to discuss the best way to send Obama’s cherished law to its graveyard.

Today’s strategy sessions will come on the second day of the new, GOP-led Congress. In just 16 days, Republican Donald Trump replaces Obama at the White House.

That will put the party’s long-time goal of annulling much of the 2010 Affordable Care Act within reach.

Plenty of questions remain, including which provisions to repeal, and when that would take effect. Republicans also face divisions over the next step – replacement legislation that will likely take months or years to resolve.

