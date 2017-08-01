Obama Says He And Trump Are ‘sort of opposites’

(AP) — President Barack Obama says he and President-elect Donald Trump are “sort of opposites in some ways.” In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Obama singles out their contrasting approaches to policy matters. Obama puts himself on the “policy wonk” end of the spectrum. On Trump, he says: “I think that he has not spent a lot of time sweating the details.” The president says that quirk could give Trump fresh perspective, but it also could blindside him. Obama calls Trump engaging and gregarious and says he’s enjoyed their conversations.