Home NATIONAL Obama Says He And Trump Are ‘sort of opposites’
Obama Says He And Trump Are ‘sort of opposites’
NATIONAL
0

Obama Says He And Trump Are ‘sort of opposites’

0
0
DONALD TRUMP AND OBAMA
now viewing

Obama Says He And Trump Are ‘sort of opposites’

texas-capital-austin-texas
now playing

Texas Lawmakers Look To Help Troubled Child Welfare System

sara-parker-mother-who-raped-and-dismembered-her-14-yr-old-daughter-along-with-her-boyfriend
now playing

Mom Arraigned In Teen Girl Dismemberment Death

israeli-truck-ramming-terror-attack
now playing

Israel PM Says Attacker Was IS Supporter

fort-lauderdale-shooting-tarmak-pic
now playing

UPDATE: TMZ Releases Video It Says Depicts Florida Airport Shooting

computer-hacking
now playing

Reince Priebus Says Trump 'accepts' US intel On Russian Meddling

Ash Carter
now playing

Pentagon Chief: 'Virtually zero' Russian Support Against IS

winter-weather-storms
now playing

Winter Storm Moves Into The Atlantic, Leaving Behind Bitter Cold

california-flooding
now playing

UPDATE: Rivers Rise As Massive Storm Moves Into Northern California

untitled
now playing

Pope Doesn't Like Traveling, Does It To Sow 'Seeds Of Hope'

1_hqn7viiwuahnl2_phyxrya
now playing

The Latest: Obama Says He And Trump Are 'Sort Of Opposites'

(AP) — President Barack Obama says he and President-elect Donald Trump are “sort of opposites in some ways.”  In an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” Obama singles out their contrasting approaches to policy matters.  Obama puts himself on the “policy wonk” end of the spectrum. On Trump, he says: “I think that he has not spent a lot of time sweating the details.”  The president says that quirk could give Trump fresh perspective, but it also could blindside him.  Obama calls Trump engaging and gregarious and says he’s enjoyed their conversations.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Obama Says He And Trump Are ‘Sort Of Opposites’
  2. Obama Wants To See A Republican Health Care Plan
  3. School Board Votes To Hire Lawyer To Remove Trump Supporter
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger Responds To Trump Taunts
Related Posts
sara-parker-mother-who-raped-and-dismembered-her-14-yr-old-daughter-along-with-her-boyfriend

Mom Arraigned In Teen Girl Dismemberment Death

jsalinas 0
fort-lauderdale-shooting-tarmak-pic

UPDATE: TMZ Releases Video It Says Depicts Florida Airport Shooting

jsalinas 0
computer-hacking

Reince Priebus Says Trump ‘accepts’ US intel On Russian Meddling

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video