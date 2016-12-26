Home NATIONAL Obama Sends Kwanzaa Greetings From Hawaii
Obama Sends Kwanzaa Greetings From Hawaii
(AP) — President Barack Obama is wishing a “happy and healthy new year” to those celebrating Kwanzaa.

Obama is issuing his final annual Kwanzaa message as president.

He says Kwanzaa is a joyous time to “reflect on the rich African-American culture.”

Obama is emphasizing the principles enshrined in the Kwanzaa holiday: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. He says those principles reflect Americans’ most cherished values.

The White House released the greetings from Obama on Monday while the president and his family are vacationing in Hawaii.

