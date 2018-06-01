Home NATIONAL Obama To Speak At MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference
Obama To Speak At MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference
NATIONAL
0

Obama To Speak At MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference

0
0
2157889318001_5703649035001_5703641458001-vs
now viewing

Obama To Speak At MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference

15764956_G
now playing

Ducks Shot With Arrows In Suburban Houston Neighborhood

15765014_G
now playing

Ink Shipped To DFW Airport Turns Out To Be Liquid Meth

636467109324576143-EPA-USA-CALIFORNIA-BORDER-WALL-94377067
now playing

Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years

nigerian couple pay enslaved nanny
now playing

Texas Couple Ordered To Pay Enslaved Nanny $121,000

3371f0a88b924126809feeacfcc79094-780×628
now playing

East Coast Set For Wickedly Cold Weekend Of Sub-Zero Temps

ap_13031217768_custom-66eeec2d50d54311045e0e4f530b765d3dfc1078-s900-c85
now playing

Latest Revelation Of Trump Action Opens New Avenue In Probe

image
now playing

Trump Says He's 'Like, Really Smart,' 'A Very Stable Genius'

1515223079691
now playing

$450 million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Florida

Dr. Bill Kinsinger
now playing

Colleagues Make Pet Rescue Flight In Honor Of Missing Pilot

Russell Ziemba, 49
now playing

Judge Reduces Bond For Man Arrested At Hotel With Guns

(AP) – Former President Barack Obama will speak at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Feb. 23, though it’s unclear what he plans to discuss.

The conference announced Friday night on Twitter that Obama, an avid sports fan, will make an appearance.

MIT has held the conference annually since 2007, hosting industry professionals to discuss the role of analytics in sports. This year, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman are scheduled to speak, as are retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez, FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver and Los Angeles Clippers owner and former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

Obama routinely filled out NCAA Tournament brackets on ESPN during his presidency, and his White House press secretary, Josh Earnest, once said Obama would consider being part of the ownership group for an NBA franchise.

No related posts.

Related Posts
3371f0a88b924126809feeacfcc79094-780×628

East Coast Set For Wickedly Cold Weekend Of Sub-Zero Temps

Danny Castillon 0
ap_13031217768_custom-66eeec2d50d54311045e0e4f530b765d3dfc1078-s900-c85

Latest Revelation Of Trump Action Opens New Avenue In Probe

Danny Castillon 0
image

Trump Says He’s ‘Like, Really Smart,’ ‘A Very Stable Genius’

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video