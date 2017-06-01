Home NATIONAL Obama Wants To See A Republican Health Care Plan
Obama Wants To See A Republican Health Care Plan
NATIONAL
Obama Wants To See A Republican Health Care Plan

Barack Obama, Joe Biden
Obama Wants To See A Republican Health Care Plan

(AP) – President Barack Obama says he would support repealing his health care law if Republicans could put forward a better plan. But he stresses, “I want to see it first.”  Obama spoke Friday during a live-streamed interview with the Vox news website. He argued that repealing the Affordable Care Act and replacing it later would be “a huge disservice to the American people.”

Obama has aggressively worked to defend the law in his final days in office.  President-elect Donald Trump’s team has declared that repealing Obama’s signature legislative achievement is their top priority. Congressional leaders hope to deliver a bill voiding much of the law to Trump by late February. But they do not yet have a replacement ready.

