'Obamacare' Sign-Ups About 45 Pct Ahead Of Last Year's Pace
‘Obamacare’ Sign-Ups About 45 Pct Ahead Of Last Year’s Pace

‘Obamacare’ Sign-Ups About 45 Pct Ahead Of Last Year’s Pace

Mexico, U.S. Law Enforcement Officers Engage In Border Security Training In McAllen

Human Remains Found In Search Of Edinburg Home Invasion Victim

Judge Orders $10 Million Bond For San Benito Man Accused Of Killing Wife

Hawaii Patient Faces Felony Escape Charge

UK Unsure If This Marks Mugabe's 'downfall'

Fourth Suspect Arraigned In Rio Grande City Teen's Murder

6 Czechs Fined For Sporting Borat Mankinis In Kazakhstan

Police: 6 Dead In Tehama County

US Scientists Try 1st Gene Editing In The Body

5 House Dems Introduce Impeachment Articles Against Trump

(AP) – Government data released Wednesday show sign-ups for Affordable Care Act health plans are running more than 45 percent ahead of last year’s pace.

The numbers from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services come as Republican senators are pushing to pay for tax cuts by repealing the “Obamacare” requirement to carry coverage. That would result in 13 million more uninsured.

The new figures show that nearly 1.5 million consumers picked a plan through Nov. 11, compared to just over 1 million from Nov. 1-12 last year. The share of new customers for 2018 coverage stayed at about 23 percent.  The data cover 39 states served by the HealthCare.gov website.

The Obama-era law offers subsidized private insurance for people who don’t get coverage on the job.  Sign-up season ends Dec. 15.

