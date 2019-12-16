‘Obamacare’ Tax Repeal Added To $1.4T Wrap-Up Spending Bill

(AP) – Retired coal miners and longtime opponents of Obama-era taxes on high-cost health plans are eyeing big wins as top congressional leaders and the Trump White House close in on a deal on a government-wide spending bill. The bill would also increase the age nationwide for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21. The legislation would forestall a government shutdown this weekend and give President Donald Trump steady funding for his U.S.-Mexico border fence. The year-end package is anchored by a $1.4 trillion spending measure that caps a difficult, months-long battle over spending priorities.