Home NATIONAL Obesity Rising In Nations Rich And Poor, Especially In Kids
Obesity Rising In Nations Rich And Poor, Especially In Kids
NATIONAL
0

Obesity Rising In Nations Rich And Poor, Especially In Kids

0
0
OBESITY
now viewing

Obesity Rising In Nations Rich And Poor, Especially In Kids

ice raids
now playing

Advocates Fear For Iraqis Detained By ICE

cotton field
now playing

Edinburg Farming Entity Wins First Cotton Bale Contest

city of san benito
now playing

13 Years Later, San Benito Still Trying To Recover Stolen Funds

BATTLESHIP TEXAS-1
now playing

Battleship Texas Closed, Tilting As Crews Work To Plug Leaks

Donald Trump
now playing

Another US Appeals Court Keeps Trump's Travel Ban Blocked

Jack William Morgan and Samuel Brown
now playing

Police Video Shows Rescue Of Kidnap Victim Bound By Chains; See Video

gavel
now playing

9th Circuit Upholds Trump Travel Ban Injunction

GREEK GREECE EARTHQUAKE ARMY ASSISTING
now playing

Greek Army Helping Residents On Quake-Hit Island

GREG GIRANFORTE
now playing

Montana's Gianforte Avoids Jail Time For Reporter Assault

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Hawaii Urges Court To Keep Hold On Trump Travel Ban

(AP) – The world’s weight problem is growing in countries rich and poor, and in many of them obesity is increasing faster in children than adults.  The research found obesity has tripled in youth and young adults in countries like China, Brazil and Indonesia. That suggests future increases in diabetes and other health problems in much of the world.

Similar studies by the same researchers have shown obesity is increasing, but their new work offers startling new numbers about children.  The researchers estimated more than 107 million children and 603 million adults can be counted are obese. Together, that’s about 10 percent of the world’s population.  The New England Journal of Medicine published the report online Monday.

No related posts.

Related Posts
ice raids

Advocates Fear For Iraqis Detained By ICE

jsalinas 0
Donald Trump

Another US Appeals Court Keeps Trump’s Travel Ban Blocked

jsalinas 0
Jack William Morgan and Samuel Brown

Police Video Shows Rescue Of Kidnap Victim Bound By Chains; See Video

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video