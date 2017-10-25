Home WORLD Odinga Vows To Form ‘resistance movement’
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga
(AP) – Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga is vowing to turn his political coalition into a “resistance movement” and is urging supporters to boycott Thursday’s repeat presidential election.

Election officials say the vote will go ahead even after the electoral commission chairman last week said he could not guarantee it would be credible.  Odinga’s legal challenge led the Supreme Court to nullify the August election over irregularities and order a new one. Odinga later shocked Kenyans by withdrawing from the new vote, saying electoral reforms have not been made.

