Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Attempted Murder

A local Border Patrol agent is jailed on a charge of attempted murder. The agent was arrested early Sunday morning by Weslaco police stemming from a violent domestic dispute at a home in Edinburg.

According to the McAllen Monitor, several gunshots broke out in a neighborhood just west of Freddy Gonzalez and McColl. Neighbors spotted a Nissan Altima speeding away, then found a woman inside an SUV with the back windows shot out suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as the suspect’s girlfriend, is said to be in stable condition. The agent who was off-duty was apprehended in Weslaco a short time later on an attempted murder warrant. Also, police found a 14-month-old girl in the couple’s Zoe Avenue home who was not hurt.

A statement from the Customs and Border Protection Bureau confirmed the arrest and said the agency is cooperating with the Edinburg Police Department investigation.